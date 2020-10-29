Annual trade show for office supplies goes virtual

A virtual trade show for office supplies was launched yesterday as the Covid-19 outbreak put a halt on exhibitions and trade fairs.

The month-long event, which brings together businesses selling corporate gifts, workplace supplies and printing products, will be held until Nov 30, round the clock.

It is a combination of the Singapore Gifts and Premiums Fair, Office Expo Asia, and PrintPack+Sign, which are held annually.

The event is one of many trade shows taking the online route amid the outbreak.

An annual trade show for people in the franchise business is set to take place virtually next month.

From Oct 1, organisers have been able to apply to pilot meetings, incentives, conventions and exhibition (Mice) events with up to 250 attendees, subject to approval by the Singapore Tourism Board and the Ministry of Trade and Industry.

Large-scale trade fairs like this one, however, usually attract up to thousands of visitors and have to be held virtually.

Details on the office supplies trade show were announced on Tuesday by organiser Sphere Exhibits, a wholly owned subsidiary of Singapore Press Holdings. Until tomorrow, people who have registered for the event can tune in to a complimentary webinar to learn how businesses can utilise social media and digital marketing to adapt to the new normal.

They will also get to enjoy exclusive discounts, hourly flash sales and stand a chance to snag prizes in lucky draws by visiting the virtual booths.

Exhibitors who have confirmed their participation include eco-friendly daily essentials manufacturer Lexngo and corporate gift supplier PrintnGift.