Animal smuggling in Singapore falls 33% to 28 cases in 2025

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

One of three puppies found hidden in a backpack at Tuas Checkpoint in March 2025.

SINGAPORE – Twenty-eight cases of animal smuggling were detected in Singapore in 2025, marking a 33 per cent drop from the previous year.

In a joint statement on Feb 13, the National Parks Board (NParks) and the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said there were 42 cases recorded in 2024, 35 cases in 2023 and 34 in 2022.

Animals that were smuggled in 2025 included pets and wildlife, such as dogs, cats, fish, birds, and scheduled species under the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES).

Out of the 28 cases, eight led to court charges, while 20 resulted in composition fines being issued to offenders, including buyers, the statement said.

Smuggled animals may pose risks to public health

In a case in March 2025, a man was jailed for 18 weeks after he tried to smuggle three puppies through Tuas Checkpoint.

The puppies were hidden in a backpack and placed in the rear storage compartment of the man’s motorcycle. They also appeared to have been sedated.

All three tested positive for canine parvovirus and one also had canine distemper virus, which are both highly contagious and can result in severe health complications or death.

The authorities said that smuggling not only harms the animals, but also poses broader risks to public health and safety.

Many smuggled animals may carry infectious and contagious diseases, either contracted at their place of origin or from other animals during their transit. These diseases can threaten native wildlife, resident pets and even humans.

The authorities cited the example of rabies, which is a zoonotic disease that has a 100 per cent fatality rate once symptoms appear.

Singapore has remained rabies-free since 1953 thanks to strict import requirements and ongoing vaccination programmes, they added.

“Animals that bypass these import requirements present a significant biosecurity risk, underscoring the need for continued vigilance to prevent the virus from being reintroduced,” they said.

In addition, smuggled animals are often transported in cramped and poorly ventilated conditions. They could also be heavily sedated to minimise noise and movement.

Such conditions increase contact between animals, further exacerbating the risk of disease transmission, the authorities said, adding that many of these animals suffer from injuries, poor health or death.

Over 2,400 red-eared sliders were found in luggage transiting through Singapore on Nov 25, 2025. PHOTO: NATIONAL PARKS BOARD

Smuggling of wildlife threatens their survival

In their statement, NParks and ICA also highlighted several cases in 2025 involving the smuggling of wildlife.

One of them involved a man who had smuggled a white-rumped shama from Malaysia via Woodlands Checkpoint in October 2025.

The bird, which is a CITES-scheduled species, was confined in a cylindrical plastic tube which was sealed at both ends with a cloth.

It was placed in a jacket bag for at least 1.5 hours and died later that day. The man was sentenced to four weeks’ jail.

The authorities said that the illegal wildlife trade threatens the survival of endangered species and contributes to habitat destruction around the world.

Singapore, which is a signatory to CITES, is committed to international efforts to combat the illegal wildlife trade to ensure long-term survival of these species, they added.

A leopard tortoise was among 16 wildlife specimens seized during an NParks raid on Oct 9, 2025. PHOTO: NATIONAL PARKS BOARD

At checkpoints, ICA officers tap technology to detect suspicious travellers and vehicles, including the use of mobil e X-ray scanning machines.

ICA’s Integrated Targeting Centre also uses advance information and data analytics to flag high-risk vehicles and cargo for enhanced checks.

On top of surveillance at the borders, NParks also monitors physical and online marketplaces.

In Octo ber 202 5, it carried out coordinated raids across Singapore in support of Interpol’s Operation Thunder, targeting individuals suspected of illegal wildlife trade through online platforms such as Telegram.

The raids resulted in the seizure of 16 wildlife specimens .

NParks group director of enforcement and investigation Jessica Kwok said that beyond enforcement, the community also has a crucial role to play.

“For example, veterinarians can help identify and report suspected cases of smuggled animals to NParks when these animals are brought under their care, while businesses and the public can do their part by not contributing to the demand for illegally imported animals,” she said.

Those with information on suspected poaching, smuggling or illegal trade can contact NParks at www.avs.gov.sg/feedback or call the Animal Response Centre on 1800-476-1600.

Correction note: In an earlier version of this story, we said that the 28 animal smuggling cases detected in 2025 continued a downward trend from previous years. The figures provided do not reflect a consistent year-on-year decline. This has been corrected.