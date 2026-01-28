Animal Lovers League to leave premises by Feb, other groups to take over its 160 animals

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

SINGAPORE – The Animal Lovers League (ALL) has until February to leave its premises at The Animal Lodge, but its 160 animals will remain at its eight units for now and come under the care of five other animal welfare groups.

The Commissioner of Charities (COC) also opened an inquiry into ALL, one of Singapore’s pioneer animal welfare groups, on Jan 28 .

ALL owed more than 50 months of rental arrears and has lost its tenancy at the facility, which supports animal welfare groups and independent shelters. It was required to return the eight units it occupies to the Animal and Veterinary Service (AVS), which is under the National Parks Board (NParks).

The beleaguered animal rescue charity’s issue did not only involve overdue rent but also feedback that AVS received from ALL volunteers regarding the welfare of the animals.

At a press conference on Jan 28, AVS director Trisha Eng said her agency had “adopted a measured approach” to ensure the animals under ALL continue to get proper care when it gave ALL extensions to its lease.

Ms Eng said AVS has been working closely with ALL, as well as other animal-sector stakeholders, to develop a comprehensive long-term care plan for the animals currently under ALL’s care.

ALL’s 100 cats and 60 dogs will be cared for by Every Stray Matters, Noah’s Ark Cares, Oasis Second Chance Animal Shelter, SOSD and Voices for Animals.

The animals will remain for a year, rent-free, at ALL’s current eight units at The Animal Lodge in Sungei Tengah near Choa Chu Kang.

AVS will also supply resources such as pet food, in particular prescription diets and preventatives, and medical checks to assess the health status of all the animals.

Ms Eng said ALL animals will also be vaccinated during the medical assessments and AVS will continue to provide logistical support for rehoming events organised for them.

Veterinarians from AVS and the Singapore Veterinary Association (SVA) had worked on Dec 22 to microchip all of ALL’s cats to ensure traceability and accountability.

AVS, SVA and the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) also kickstarted the first phase of the health screening for ALL’s cats.

SPCA said its staff assisted in the health screenings from Jan 26 to 28, which included examinations, blood tests and preventative care.

The checks aimed to identify urgent health issues and provide care information to support rehoming and foster placement, it added.

Similar tests will be conducted for the dogs at a later date.

These collective efforts reflect the strong commitment of the animal welfare community to safeguard the health and well-being of ALL’s animals, said founder of Voices for Animals Derrick Tan.

Speaking to The Straits Times, Mr Tan said: “As animal welfare groups, the health and care for these animals take top priority. We should look past our differences to help each other overcome obstacles and focus on shared goals.”

Ms Kieran Kua, who heads operations at SOSD, acknowledged that ALL “has been caring for these animals under very challenging circumstances”.

“SOSD believes the animal welfare community is strongest when organisations support one another, especially during difficult periods, so that the animals do not bear the consequences of operational or logistical challenges.

“Ultimately, this is about coming together for the animals, with compassion and understanding for everyone involved.”

NParks announced on Dec 8 in 2025 that ALL has lost its tenancy at The Animal Lodge and was required to return the eight units it occupies to AVS.

Following complaints by ALL volunteers, AVS inspectors found that several of the animals were sick and not receiving prompt or adequate veterinary attention.

The charity status of the animal welfare group is also in question as the COC started looking into ALL’s governance and administration following feedback, as well as ALL’s non-compliance with the Charities Act.

ALL has been a registered charity in Singapore since January 2015 and has regularly solicited funds from the public.

In December 2025, the commissioner said he has been looking into the governance and administration of ALL, following feedback received .

He said ALL had failed to submit annual reports required of charities, and its board members also did not provide the COC with documents and information requested.

This led to the COC’s decision to investigate ALL “to look into the feedback comprehensively”.