Animal Lovers League loses lease at The Animal Lodge; authorities prioritising animals’ well-being

SINGAPORE – Animal Lovers League (ALL) – one of Singapore’s pioneer animal welfare groups – has lost its tenancy at The Animal Lodge (TAL), a facility supporting animal welfare groups and independent shelters.

The group is required to return the current eight units it occupies to the Animal and Veterinary Service (AVS) , a National Parks Board (NParks) cluster which oversees the lodge.

ALL owes more than 50 months of rental arrears, said AVS.

AVS inspectors had also found that several animals were sick and not receiving adequate veterinary attention.

In addition, AVS had received feedback from volunteers regarding the welfare of animals at ALL.

Announcing this at NParks’ Botany Centre on Dec 8, AVS director Trisha Eng said AVS “needed to take a measured approach as ALL is still taking care of its animal charges, some of which are old and sick”.

“A sudden eviction could further compromise the well-being of the animals under ALL’s care,” she added.

ALL, which was set up in 2002, has been a tenant at TAL since March 2018 and originally occupied 10 units with about 200 animals. Since April 2019, it started accruing rental arrears.

Ms Eng said AVS offered instalment plans and to take over the animals, but ALL had not repaid its arrears and did not agree to voluntarily return the units to reduce what it owed.

The tenancy ended in December 2024, and AVS renewed only eight of the 10 units until Aug 5, 2025 – a nudge by AVS for ALL to downsize, said Ms Eng .

However, ALL could not pay the arrears by the date and the tenancy was not renewed. AVS has issued seven advisories and two directives to ALL.

Ms Eng said the health and welfare of the animals under ALL remains the top priority.

AVS has, since December 2024, removed 15 animals from ALL that needed medical attention, some of which have recovered and been taken in by caregivers.