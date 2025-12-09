Animal Lovers League charity status under probe

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

SINGAPORE - The charity status of Animal Lovers League (ALL), one of Singapore’s pioneer animal welfare groups, is under probe by the Commissioner of Charities (COC).

In a statement to The Straits Times on Dec 9, the COC said it is looking into ALL’s governance and administration following feedback received, as well as ALL’s non-compliance with the Charities Act.

ALL, which was set up in 2002, has been a registered charity in Singapore since January 2015 and has regularly solicited funds from the public.

The Animal and Veterinary Service (AVS) said on Dec 8 that the 23-year-old animal welfare group has lost its tenancy at The Animal Lodge , a facility in Sungei Tengah near Choa Chu Kang supporting animal welfare groups and independent shelters.

The group is required to return the eight units it currently occupies to AVS, a National Parks Board (NParks) cluster which oversees the lodge, but no definite deadline has been set.

The COC office understands that AVS is working to ensure that the animals under ALL’s care continue to be looked after during this period.

AVS said that the issue was not one that only involved overdue rent, which was more than 50 months of rent accrued, but it was also about the welfare of the animals at the ALL shelter, “making it very complex”.

AVS had received feedback from volunteers of ALL regarding the welfare of these animals, and when its inspectors visited, they found that several of the animals were sick and were not receiving prompt or adequate veterinary attention.

AVS said it “needed to take a measured approach, as ALL is still taking care of its animal charges, some of which are old and sick”.

When The Straits Times team visited the ALL premises at The Animal Lodge on Dec 8, there was no one around and the doors were shut, except for one on the second level, where three small dogs , believed to have been surrendered by their owners and taken in by ALL, greeted the team.

ALL was co-founded by Ms Cathy Strong and Mr Mohan Div, who were rescuing animals in their own capacity before coming together to start ALL, a strictly no-kill shelter which aimed to encourage the public to adopt instead of buying animals, and have the shelter’s animals find loving and committed families.

ALL takes in mainly Singapore stray dogs and cats. It also does not turn away senior dogs and cats surrendered by owners.

In a 2012 interview with ST, Ms Strong said her dream was to see a Singapore free of strays: “I may not be able to see my dream come true within my lifetime, but it can – and will – happen one day.”

Mr Mohan, like Ms Strong, stressed that everything the shelter does for the animals is motivated by compassion.

In a 2017 ST interview, he said: “Every animal deserves a second chance.”

Yet, volunteers reported that the shelter failed to get the animals adopted, frequently refusing adoption requests. It also failed to seek timely veterinary care for sick animals .

After the news broke that ALL would be losing its lease at The Animal Lodge, several animal welfare groups and independent rescuers rallied to help it tide over this period.

Founder of Voices for Animals Derrick Tan and other independent rescuers sent food rations comprising canned food and fresh eggs on Dec 9 for the animals at the ALL shelter, with others expressing their intentions to match the amounts sent.

Vice-president of Purely Adoptions Estella Lien offered to take care of some of the animals and put some of them up for adoption under its banner.

Some independent fosterers have also volunteered to care for some of the animals.

Mr Tan urged the public not to focus on how the animals were treated or on comments from people who were not involved in rescue work.

“(Instead), I am urging those who can help (to) please come forward. Your assistance matters more than you know,” he said.