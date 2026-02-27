Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Ms Ang Yiting, currently an associate editor at Lianhe Zaobao, will assume the role of editor from May 5.

SINGAPORE – Chinese news daily Lianhe Zaobao will see a change in editorial leadership from May 5, as current editor Goh Sin Teck will retire after 14 years in the role and pass the baton to Ms Ang Yiting.

Ms Ang, 45, is currently an associate editor at the publication, and has more than 20 years of journalism experience spanning Channel U News, Lianhe Wanbao, My Paper and Lianhe Zaobao as an SPH scholar.

On her appointment, she said: “From signing my scholarship bond at 18 to assuming this responsibility today with a full awareness of its weight, I feel both humbled and apprehensive, yet determined not to disappoint the trust placed in me.

“From (Lianhe Zaobao’s) beginnings as a newspaper to its evolution into a multi-platform, multimedia presence that extends far beyond print, my colleagues and I are deeply privileged to stand on the solid foundations built by generations of editors and journalists before us.

“In a complex and rapidly changing world, we take up this baton with a commitment to walk alongside our audience, ensuring that they continue to find value and meaning in reading, watching, listening to and engaging with Zaobao.”

Lianhe Zaobao, whose history goes back to 1983 and with a circulation of 136,900 print and digital copies as at 2021 , is known for being a respected voice in Chinese media.

Having served as editor since Aug 1, 2011, Mr Goh, 63, will assume the role of senior editorial adviser to Lianhe Zaobao after stepping down.

He said this announcement was about the continuity of Zaobao, adding that every generation of editors has faced the challenges of its time.

“While strategies may differ, the shared conviction has remained the same – to keep Zaobao moving forward and innovating continuously to meet the changing needs of readers. I am grateful for the strong and capable team that supported me in fulfilling my mission,” added Mr Goh.

“My leg of the relay is coming to an end, but Zaobao’s journey ahead remains long and full of promise. I am confident that Yiting and her team will continue to drive the publication forward with renewal and determination.”

PHOTO: LIANHE ZAOBAO FILE

Ms Lee Huay Leng, editor-in-chief of Chinese Media Group at SPH Media, said she is deeply moved that Ms Ang and her peers are willing to step forward and take up the baton with courage and responsibility.

She extended her gratitude to Mr Goh and the senior colleagues who mentored and shared their experience with the younger generation.

This change in leadership was announced on the same day that the Chinese Media Group’s Annual News Awards 2025 was held at SPH News Centre on Feb 27.

Some of the awards given out were for best news report, best video, best commentary and best feature story.