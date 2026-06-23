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Artist's impressions of the relocated Ang Mo Kio Library (left) and revamped Queenstown Library (right).

SINGAPORE – The public libraries in Ang Mo Kio and Queenstown will close temporarily in the second half of 2026 for relocation and revamp respectively, the National Library Board (NLB) announced on June 22 in a Facebook post.

Ang Mo Kio Library ’s last day of operations at its current premises at 4300 Ang Mo Kio Ave 6 will be on July 31 .

The new Ang Mo Kio Library will reopen on Nov 20 at AMK Hub, offering visitors “greater connectivity and a refreshed library experience inspired by green spaces”, NLB said.

The new space will have tall bookshelves and design features inspired by the neighbourhood’s iconic landmarks, the board said previously, adding that library-goers can also look forward to new immersive and interactive experiences.

In the meantime, library patrons are encouraged to use the self-service Browse-n-Borrow kiosk and Sit-n-Read Node on level 4 of AMK Hub, or visit the public libraries in Bishan, Yishun and Toa Payoh to continue accessing library resources.

Queenstown Library’s last day of operations at 53 Margaret Drive will be on Aug 30 , and is slated to reopen in late 2028 after its revamp.

The “iconic facade” of Singapore’s oldest public library will be preserved, “while the rich heritage of the library and surrounding Queenstown community will be woven into the library’s new design and offerings”, NLB said in its June 22 post.

It first opened its doors in 1970 and was gazetted for conservation in 2013, which requires its facade to be maintained.

Its temporary closure after Aug 30 follows “extensive preparatory work due to its status as a gazetted conserved building”, NLB added.

The library was originally slated to be closed for its revamp in the first quarter of 2025, as part of a wider transformation plan for public libraries in Singapore.

The temporary closures of the Ang Mo Kio and Queenstown libraries come after the newly renovated Bukit Batok Library reopened earlier in 2026 to be Singapore’s first library with an immersive soundscape.