Ancient ceramics showcase, new spice gallery: 5 highlights at Fort Canning Park

SINGAPORE - There are several new features and programmes at Fort Canning Park, with others in the pipeline.

The National Parks Board on Friday (Aug 26) opened a new heritage gallery in Fort Canning Centre, located in the heart of the 18ha park.

Also new is a Spice Gallery in the park's Spice Garden, where visitors can learn about the history of spice trade in Singapore.

Here are five new features and programmes to look forward to in the park.

1. How was Fort Canning Park named?

Known by several names over the course of its centuries-long history, the hill that is today called Fort Canning Park takes on the name of the fort that was constructed on it from 1859.

The fort was named after Viscount Charles John Canning, the governor-general and the first viceroy of India.

One section of the new Fort Canning Heritage Gallery focuses on the hill's history as a military base, and features an interactive digital projection that depicts troop movement in the events leading to Singapore's fall in World War II.

Also on display are archaeological finds that shed light on what life was like for soldiers and their families on the hill until 1972, when the military vacated the hill and it became a public park. These include ceramics and a toy.

2. Spicy origins