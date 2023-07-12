Anchored vessel near Tanah Merah Ferry Terminal catches fire; no reported injuries

SINGAPORE - A vessel anchored off the southeast of Singapore, near Tanah Merah Ferry Terminal, caught fire on Tuesday night.

No injuries were reported.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said in a Facebook post on Wednesday evening that four SCDF marine firefighting and rescue vessels and about 40 marine firefighting specialists from Brani and West Coast Marine Fire Stations were deployed, after it was alerted to the incident at about 9.35pm.

“Arriving alongside the anchored vessel, the marine firefighting specialists boarded the vessel and using a water jet, they extinguished the fire, which was confined to two accommodation decks,” said SCDF.

Additionally, three water jets were also used to cool the exterior of the vessel. Known as boundary cooling, this reduces the temperature of the vessel’s metal structure.

After the fire was extinguished, the damping-down operation continued until about 5am on Wednesday. The process prevents the rekindling of fire by spraying water on wet burnt surfaces immediately after a fire is put out, SCDF added.

All crew members of the affected vessel were accounted for.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.