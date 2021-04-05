HOME IN FOCUS

Anatomy of S'pore's public healthcare

As Singapore General Hospital celebrates its bicentennial year, museum artefacts from the oldest hospital here offer insights into the growth of public healthcare in Singapore.

TOOLS OF THE TRADE: The collection includes obstetric delivery forceps used by doctors, self-retaining retractors, bone-nibbler clamps, mallots, curettes, bone hooks, osteotome, rongeurs, and a little axe saw used to cut parts of the skull. Some of these surgical instruments were used in ground-breaking procedures by doctors at Singapore General Hospital to preserve organs or limbs and save lives. Today, they have been replaced by new and more effective instruments. ST PHOTO: NEO XIAOBIN
PROTECTIVE GOGGLES: Used by Singapore General Hospital's physiotherapy department, these goggles protected patients' eyes when they underwent microwave therapy around the shoulder joint area. Now gel heat packs are used as such therapy for joint problems was discontinued about 20 years ago. ST PHOTO: NEO XIAOBIN
STAINLESS STEEL STERILISING DRUM: In the early days before disposables were used, drums of various sizes were used to hold plain gauze and linen dressing towels as well as reusable glass syringes and needles that were separately wrapped for sterilisation. Such drums would have been collected and sent to the large centralised sterilisation vaults that used to be at Bowyer Block.ST PHOTO: NEO XIAOBIN
MANUAL VINTAGE CLAY ADAMS LABORATORY COUNTER - 5 KEY BLOOD-CELL COUNTER: The haemocytometer and laboratory counters are instruments used for blood cell counting in the 1950s at SGH. Doctors would perform a physical examination before doing a haemoglobin count using the counter to determine if the patient was anaemic. Anaemia was one of the prevalent health problems at the time.ST PHOTO: NEO XIAOBIN
NELSON'S INHALER: Nelson's inhaler is a double-valve porcelain steam inhaler invented in the 1860s for the inhalation of medications through steam. The full set-up previously used in SGH included a thick linen cover placed in an enamel bowl, gauze, tape, a measuring jug with 500ml of hot water, an enamel cup and a kidney dish. Tincture benzoin compound was typically the prescribed medication. The intent was to decrease upper respiratory tract inflammation and congestion, and to loosen or liquefy secretions. This would allow for easier breathing.ST PHOTO: NEO XIAOBIN
FACE SHIELD: In the operating theatre of the early 1980s, surgeons wore this reusable face shield to protect against anticipated splashes of body fluids during mechanical debridement procedures for the treatment of post-blast injury to remove retained debris on the skin tissues. With the advent of disposable masks and evolution of design, masks with visors are now part of the personal protective equipment used in all operating theatres. ST PHOTO: NEO XIAOBIN
PINARD HORNS: The Pinard horn was invented by French obstetrician Adolphe Pinard during the 19th century. It is one of the oldest known tools used to listen to the foetal heart rate and can be made of hollowed wood or cast in aluminium. Midwives carried it in their bags during house visits and while seeing patients at maternal and child health clinics in the 1950s to 1970s. These days, cardiotocography is used to monitor the foetal heart rate for signs of foetal distress. ST PHOTO: NEO XIAOBIN
TERRY-TOWEL BABY NAPPY: In the 1960s and 1970s, seamstresses from the SGH linen room used to sew these terry-towel baby nappies that were worn by neonates in the paediatrics department. During periods of long stretches of wet weather or insufficient laundry supply, or when the wards were fully occupied, junior nurses and female health attendants had to hand-wash the nappies and hang them up to dry in airy spots within the ward.ST PHOTO: NEO XIAOBIN
SHAVER: In the 1960s, nurses used to shave patients with a razor a day before their operations. The practice of removing hair from surgical sites, including the genital areas, became entrenched decades ago because it was thought that hair harboured bacteria that could infect the surgical wound. Unnecessary shaving was gradually phased out to prevent nicking the skin and increasing the risk of wound infection. ST PHOTO: NEO XIAOBIN
WOODEN BED BLOCKS: In the orthopaedic wards, nurses frequently had to elevate the foot of hospital beds as preparation to set up traction for patients with, for instance, lower limb fracture. This helped to keep the bones aligned, aiding healing. Beds in those days were extremely heavy and could not be wound up like those today. Two nurses had to lift the foot of the bed while another slipped the wooden blocks under the legs of the bed. ST PHOTO: NEO XIAOBIN
Singapore General Hospital (SGH) had humble beginnings in 1821, when a wooden shed was set up in the British military camp near Bras Basah and Stamford roads to cater to injured European soldiers.

Rebuilt a few times at different locations over the next few decades, the hospital's modern history began with the opening of 800 beds in the Bowyer, Stanley and Norris blocks in 1926, when it became a public medical institution open to locals.

Today, only the Bowyer Block - with its distinctive clock tower - remains. The iconic block was gazetted as a national monument in 2009 and is where the revamped SGH museum, which is slated to open by the end of the month with a new experiential design, is located.

Collected from donations and archives, the artefacts in the museum allow visitors to learn about the origins of the hospital, which also marked the birth of medicine in Singapore, and its development into one of the 10 best hospitals in the world, according to Newsweek magazine's annual ranking of the world's best hospitals last year.

The exhibition is co-curated by SGH and the Preservation of Sites and Monuments under the National Heritage Board.

The Straits Times features some interesting artefacts from the hospital's museum and its mini gallery - such as wooden bed blocks used in the orthopaedic wards to elevate patients' beds in the 1960s, protective goggles in the physiotherapy department to protect patients' eyes during microwave therapy, stainless steel sterilising drums, and a halo-designed face shield used in the 1980s - to understand medical development and the impact on the people and community over the past 200 years.

