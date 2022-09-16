An overdue gathering, a slip of the tongue and one lit festival: What politicians are up to this week

SINGAPORE - The Straits Times looks at what politicians, and the politically related, are up to in this weekly series.

In this edition, we look at how politicians past and present reconnect, and how some MPs celebrated the mid-autumn festival. We also check out some light-hearted moments from the recent Parliament sitting that was captured on social media.

Look out for the latest edition of the series every Friday, and check out past ones here.

MPs reunite

Traditionally, retired MPs gather annually at a lunch during the Chinese New Year period, but this has not been possible since 2020 due to Covid-19.

The get-together took place in a different form on Wednesday, and Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said in a Facebook post after that he was happy to have had a chance to have tea with retired MPs at the Istana.