An old frog finds a new home in the Singapore Botanic Gardens

SINGAPORE - Visitors to the Botanic Gardens at night may hear the call of a small orange frog, a once common sound which is now rarely detected across the island.

Researchers at the National Parks Board (NParks) announced on Saturday (March 13) they have successfully introduced the Cinnamon Bush Frog into the rainforest section of the gardens under the board's species recovery programme.

NParks said that the native rainforest species was previously mostly confined to the Bukit Timah and Central Catchment Reserves and their surrounding nature parks, although they are believed to have once been widespread in the country's primary rainforests.

The frog is nocturnal.

Adults grow to about 4cm in length and are bright orange or reddish-brown with small white spots on its body and limbs.

The species is classified as vulnerable in Singapore due to habitat disturbance and a small population size.

NParks introduced the frogs to the gardens in December 2017 and within a few months, they started breeding.

This development is a good sign for the frog's reintroduction elsewhere, as well as for the recovery of other species.

Coordinating director of operations and development at the gardens, Dr Thereis Choo, said: "This is a good reflection of the rainforest in the Botanic Gardens and it gives us a bit more confidence that we can probably do other species as well.

"Frogs are also a good indicator species for biodiversity, meaning that if a frog survives, the area is doing well in some ways."

While the little frog's success story bodes well for NParks' efforts at helping threatened local species, Dr Choo stressed that not every species requires active intervention.



The Mingxin Foundation Rambler’s Ridge at the Singapore Botanic Gardens Gallop Extension. ST PHOTO: GAVIN FOO



However, much work is still needed to allow plants and animals to thrive on their own.

She said: "A lot of what we do is more passive work that happens behind the scenes, where we focus on creating the habitats that attract animals to come in on their own.

"This takes a long time."