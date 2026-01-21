‘An incredibly difficult decision’: Warong Nasi Pariaman apologises for sudden closure notice

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Warong Nasi Pariaman, a nasi padang eatery located in Kampong Gelam, announced that it will permanently close on Jan 31.

In a Facebook post on J an 21 , Warong Nasi Pariaman thanked its customers for their “unwavering support and patronage over the years ”.

“We apologise for the sudden announcement and kindly seek your understanding, as this has been an incredibly difficult decision for us,” it said.

The restaurant added that it would not be accepting reservations, with food served on a first-come, first-served basis.

The Straits Times contacted the restaurant on Jan 20 , after it posted on social media that it would close permanently on Jan 31, but did not receive a response.

One of the owners, Mr Abdul Munaf Isrin, declined to share the reason behind the closure when interviewed by Berita Harian on Jan 20.

In a separate Facebook post on Jan 21 , Acting Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs Faishal Ibrahim said he visited the restaurant owners’ family on Jan 20.

He added that he has asked “colleagues across different Government agencies to connect with the owners to understand what may be helpful as they plan their next steps”.

Associate Professor Faishal said many Singaporeans have come forward to share memories of Pariaman and expressed hope the restaurant could continue.

“The value of shops like Pariaman is truly immeasurable in our society,” he said.

“I shared with the family that I hope they know that they are deeply appreciated, and that their food has been part of many Singaporeans’ shared meals and memories over the years.”

ST has contacted Prof Faishal for more details.

CNA had earlier reported on rental hikes in the Kampong Gelam area, with some jumping from around $3,000 to almost $10,000 over the past few years.

The eatery, located in a shophouse at 738 North Bridge Road near the Sultan Mosque, has been operating since 1948 and has been passed down through generations.