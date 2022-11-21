An Australian ‘lightbulb’ that illuminates science secrets

Singapore and the Australian Synchrotron

In October, Singapore inked an agreement to allow Singapore researchers preferential access to the Australian Synchrotron. Australia’s facility is more advanced than the compact Singapore Synchrotron Light Source (SSLS) at the National University of Singapore.

While Singapore’s facility is suitable for the physical sciences, it is not primarily equipped to support biomedical research, said senior research fellow Chen Ce-Belle from the NUS Physics department.

This is because the SSLS does not have hard, or high energy, x-ray beams that can penetrate thicker samples such as living tissue.

The range of light SSLS produces ends at the soft, or lower energy, x-ray region. Without hard x-rays, scientists here have to place their biological samples in a vacuum environment or dehydrate them, which kills living samples, limiting what they can study.

Dr Chen is looking to access Australia’s facility to study human development and cancer therapies. Singapore scientists have submitted more than 30 research proposals to access the facility Down Under.

