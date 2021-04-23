AMK to have extra 6.8km of cycling paths apart from planned 16km extension

An additional 6.8km of cycling paths in Ang Mo Kio, that will help link residents to MRT stations, will be built by 2026.

Of these, 2km will be in the form of new park connectors, set to be completed by 2023.

The rest will be cycling paths that will be built by 2026.

The new cycling paths come on top of a planned 16km of cycling paths previously announced by the Land Transport Authority (LTA). The 16km extension will be completed by 2023.

The LTA said in a Facebook post on Wednesday that the extra paths will be built near the upcoming Mayflower and Lentor stations on the Thomson-East Coast Line.

The announcement means that Ang Mo Kio will have a cycling path network spanning about 27km by 2026.

The town was designated as a walking and cycling town in 2014, with features implemented to let pedestrians and active mobility users use paths safely.

These include wider zebra crossings, bicycle crossings and a new digital display counter that shows the number of pedestrians and cyclists on the paths along Ang Mo Kio Avenue 3.

Ang Mo Kio currently has 4km of cycling paths.

Separately, the LTA had also announced additional cycling paths for Yishun on April 13.

The town currently has a network of 16.5km.

The authority said then that an extra 1km of cycling paths would be built in the town by this year, followed by an additional 9km by 2023.

The LTA has stepped up plans to expand the cycling path network in Singapore following the boom in the use of bicycles and personal mobility devices such as e-scooters.

It has committed to tripling the cycling path network from the current 460km to about 1,300km by 2030.

The LTA has also called for a study to look into whether portions of some 20 roads in the north-east and the eastern parts of Singapore can be reclaimed for cycling paths, in the first such study on this scale.