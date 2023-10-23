American professor at A*Star given honorary S’pore citizenship for contributions in science, tech

SINGAPORE – An American professor who contributed to Singapore’s science and technology sectors was awarded honorary citizenship here on Monday.

Professor William Chin, 75, co-chair of the Experimental Drug Development Centre governing board at the Agency for Science, Technology And Research (A*Star), was conferred the award by President Tharman Shanmugaratnam in a ceremony held at the Istana.

He is also a Bertarelli Professor of Translational Medical Science and Medicine Emeritus at Harvard Medical School.

The honorary citizen award is the highest form of recognition given out by the Singapore Government for outstanding contributions made by a non-Singaporean to the country’s growth and development.

It gives recipients and their dependants the right to live and work in Singapore. The award was first given out in 2003.

Prof Chin, who first came to Singapore in the 1980s as a consultant for the National University of Singapore’s medicine school, joined the A*Star board in 2011.

His areas of contribution over the years include biotherapeutics research, as well as efforts to drive collaborative projects involving biomedical research that helps to nurture local scientists.

In a statement on Monday, A*Star said Prof Chin was instrumental in advising A*Star and Singapore’s research, innovation and enterprise ecosystem on health and biomedical sciences initiatives.

Before he was appointed as an A*Star board member, he held various positions on A*Star Biomedical Research Council project review panels and strategy groups, where he reviewed key projects in skin research, human development and non-communicable diseases.

Among the proposals reviewed was the establishment of a drug discovery and development unit to support drug development processes from pre-clinical to clinical stages in Singapore.

This unit is now part of the Experimental Drug Development Centre, whose board Prof Chin co-chairs.

A*Star said that under his stewardship, the centre has continued to progress its portfolio of drug discovery and development projects and generated value through creating and supporting biotech start-ups and licensing technologies to pharmaceutical companies.

A*Star chief executive Frederick Chew said Singapore’s research and development ecosystem had benefitted tremendously from Prof Chin’s counsel, networks and leadership.