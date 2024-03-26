American judge appointed to Singapore International Commercial Court from April

SINGAPORE - A new international judge has been appointed to the Singapore International Commercial Court (SICC), starting from April 1.

The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said on March 26 that Justice David Wolfe Rivkin from the United States was appointed by President Tharman Shanmugaratnam and will serve in the SICC until Jan 4, 2027.

A graduate of Yale University in 1977 and Yale Law School in 1980, Justice Rivkin has more than 40 years of experience in private and public international law.

Among others, his areas of legal expertise include international arbitration, international litigation, public international law, joint venture and shareholder disputes, business and human rights.

According to PMO, Justice Rivkin has long been recognised as a global leader in international arbitration, and has been ranked in Band 1 of Chambers Global and Chambers USA since their inception. Lawyers and law firms are ranked in bands from 1 (highest) to 6, based on attributes such as technical legal ability and professional conduct.

He holds positions in many arbitration institutions, including co-chair at the Hong Kong International Arbitration Centre, the deputy president of the International Council for Arbitration for Sport’s anti-doping division, and panel member at the Singapore International Arbitration Centre.

He was also the president of the International Bar Association from 2015 to 2016 and was the first American to hold the position in 25 years, PMO said.

The SICC was established in 2015, and is an international court based in Singapore as an option for the resolution of international commercial disputes, such as mediation and arbitration.

Following Justice Rivkin’s appointment, the Supreme Court will have a total of 34 judges and 21 international judges.