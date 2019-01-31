Mikhy Farrera Brochez arrested for criminal trespass in Kentucky

Mikhy Farrera Brochez, the American at the centre of the leak of information in Singapore's HIV Registry, has run afoul of the law in his own country.

The 34-year-old, who was deported from Singapore after serving a jail term for several fraud and drug-related offences, was arrested in Clark County, Kentucky, for criminal trespass last month.

He was named by the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Monday as the culprit who leaked online the personal information of 14,200 individuals with HIV.

Brochez got the information because his boyfriend, Singaporean doctor Ler Teck Siang, 36, was the head of MOH's National Public Health Unit from March 2012 to May 2013, and could access the HIV Registry information for work purposes.

Brochez lived in Singapore on an Employment Pass between January 2008 and June 2016, before he was jailed for 28 months for offences that included lying to the Ministry of Manpower about his HIV status and using forged degrees in job applications.

After being deported in April last year, he returned home.

On Dec 8 last year, he was arrested by the Clark County Sheriff Office in the morning, according to police arrests monitoring site mugshots.com.

It said that Brochez, who is 1.83m tall and weighs 91kg, was arrested for third-degree criminal trespass, believed to have been committed at his mother's house.

According to the Kentucky Statutes, the offence under Chapter 511 occurs when the offender "knowingly enters or remains unlawfully in or upon premises".

MOH said Brochez still possesses the confidential information.

Meanwhile, his partner Ler is appealing against his two-year jail sentence for abetting Brochez to commit cheating and giving false information to the police and MOH.

The hearing is scheduled to take place in March.

Ler resigned from MOH in January 2014 and subsequently became a general practitioner at Faith Medical Group.

A photo dated January 2016 shows him having lo hei with the group's doctors.

The group's website had stated that Ler was the anchor doctor at the Marine Terrace branch between August 2015 and December 2016.

In early 2017, Ler's name was removed from the website and, yesterday, the clinic staff would only confirm that he had left "a long time ago".

Brochez moved into Ler's private flat at 20 Craig Road when he arrived in Singapore in January 2008.

A check yesterday morning at their last known address in Lorong N, Telok Kurau, showed that Ler was no longer living there, with neighbours saying he "moved out quite a while back".