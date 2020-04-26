Amended rules allow people to fly national flag from now till Sept 30

The rules for displaying the national flag have been amended so people can fly it from now until September.

The move is in response to public requests to display the flag during the coronavirus pandemic as a rallying symbol, the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth (MCCY) said yesterday.

President Halimah Yacob agreed to the change, bringing forward the July 1 to Sept 30 period of National Day celebrations in which the flag may be displayed.

In a Facebook post yesterday, she said she is "heartened" by the desire of Singaporeans to show their solidarity. "Like it did during our early years of independence, I am certain that our flag will inspire the best from us."

MCCY Minister Grace Fu said the flag is "a call for us to work together and stand resilient in the face of a crisis like this".

MCCY reminded people to use the flag in an appropriate and dignified manner and to treat it with respect. Torn or worn-out flags should not be displayed and must be packed into a sealed black trash bag before being thrown away.

Clement Yong