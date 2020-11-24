Ambassadors to Indonesia and Egypt present their credentials to President Halimah at Istana

SINGAPORE - Two new envoys from Indonesia and Egypt presented their credentials to President Halimah Yacob at the Istana on Tuesday (Nov 24).

Indonesia's ambassador to Singapore, Mr Suryo Pratomo is a former journalist who has held several key positions in Kompas, a major Indonesian newspaper, including editor-in-chief.

From 2017 to 2019, he also served as chief editor at Indonesia-based Metro TV.

Since March this year, he has been part of Indonesia's Covid-19 task force.

Egypt's ambassador to Singapore, Mr Mahmoud Assem ElMaghraby is a career diplomat.

He was previously secretary -general of the Egyptian Agency of Partnership for Development at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Cairo from October last year to last month.

Before that, he served as Egypt's Ambassador to Hungary between 2014 and 2018.