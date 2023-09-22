‘Always has a smile to give’: Friend speaks fondly of Sri Lanka woman allegedly killed by husband in S’pore

SINGAPORE - The Sri Lankan woman who was allegedly murdered by her husband at a hotel in East Coast Road was fondly remembered as “a friend to many and always had kind words and a smile to give”.

Ms Elizabeth Campher wrote about the tragic death of her classmate, Ms Diyawinnage Sewwandi Maduka Kumari, in her LinkedIn post last week.

They are classmates in La Trobe University, Australia. Both are pursuing a master’s degree in Chemical Sciences.

Ms Diyawinnage is said to have been killed by her husband Eshan Tharaka Koottage, also a Sri Lankan, at the Holiday Inn Express Singapore Katong on Sept 9.

The police had learnt of the crime when Koottage, 30, turned up at the Marine Parade Neighbourhood Police Centre, about 1.5km away, later that day and purportedly confessed to the murder.

Police officers were sent to Koottage’s hotel room where they found Ms Diyawinnage lying motionless with a slash wound. She was pronounced dead by paramedics.

Ms Diyawinnage had been on holiday in Singapore when the tragedy struck, said a spokesman from her university, which is located in Melbourne.

Ms Campher told British tabloid Daily Mail that Ms Diyawinnage had been really excited to go on a holiday with her husband after being apart for more than a year.

The 32-year-old had been studying in Australia while her husband was working in Sri Lanka, said Ms Campher.

In her LinkedIn post, Ms Campher also appealed for donation to help with Ms Diyawinnage’s funeral arrangement.

“As Sewwandi is from Sri Lanka, it will cost her family around A$8,000 (S$7,037) to transport her body from Singapore to Sri Lanka,” she added, calling for people to donate to the GoFundMe campaign.

The campaign has raised A$1,480 as at 1.20am on Saturday.

Shin Min Daily News reported last week that local undertaker Roland Tay had offered to cover the expenses of preparing and flying Ms Diyawinnage’s body home, after he learnt of her family’s tight financial circumstances.

La Trobe University postdoctoral student Jose Jairo Villarreal-Diaz, who taught Ms Diyawinnage, has also taken to LinkedIn to express his disbelief that a fellow international student was the victim of such a tragedy.

Mr Villarreal-Diaz, who is from Colombia, wrote: “Sewwandi was my student and she was one of the sweetest human beings I could ever have in the teaching lab…I can’t describe the sentiment since she was in my class just last week.”

La Trobe University held a memorial for Ms Diyawinnage on Sept 18, according to the Daily Mail.