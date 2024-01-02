‘Altruistic’ cancer cells die to let others survive so breast cancer recurs, 10-year study shows

SINGAPORE - A 10-year breakthrough study discovered self-sacrificial behaviour displayed by certain breast cancer cells, causing relapse of breast cancer in some patients.

Scientists from the National University of Singapore Yong Loo Lin School of Medicine (NUS Medicine) called them “altruistic”, because they sacrifice their own growth so that surrounding cancer cells can multiply and resist chemotherapy.

This unexpected discovery contradicted the widely held belief that a cancer cell seeks only its own interests for survival, and is key for more effective treatments for breast cancer.

Breast cancer is the most commonly diagnosed female cancer among Singaporean women, accounting for almost 30 per cent of all female cancers. More than 1,000 new cases are diagnosed annually and about 270 women die in Singapore each year from breast cancer.

For patients with early-stage breast cancer, there is a 7 per cent to 11 per cent chance of relapse within five years of receiving initial treatment. This rate can be higher for patients in more advanced stages of the cancer.

While chemotherapy aims to eliminate all cancer cells, some cancer cells may evade treatment and survive, resulting in recurrence of the cancer.

This was what happened to insurance agent Maznah Mohd Beon, 61.

She was diagnosed with stage 4 breast cancer in 2018 and went through six cycles of chemotherapy before she was told her tumour had shrunk and there was no need for a mastectomy.

“In 2020, I walked into a tree without realising it and, from then on, every time I went to the market, I started listing to my right, pushing people out of the way,” she said.

“My oncologist put me through MRI (magnetic resonance imaging) and that was when she found five tumours in my brain. The cancer had returned and had spread.”

Dr Leong Sai Mun from the NUS Centre for Cancer Research said what is being conventionally done by the medical community when studying cancer is looking at gene mutations, proteins and signalling within single cells.

“Our research found (breast) cancer cells interacting with each other, and they have a peculiar behaviour whereby they protect the surrounding cancer cells at the expense of their own growth, helping other cancer cells to tide over the ‘chemotherapy crisis’,” said Dr Leong, who is also from the Department of Pathology at NUS Medicine.

The team looked at not only tumour and blood samples from 63 patients with breast cancer across different stages for this study, but also laboratory-grown breast cancer cells and models.