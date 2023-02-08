‘Almost all of my relatives have passed away’: Turks in S’pore mourn loved ones, rally to help quake victims

SINGAPORE – Since Monday’s 7.8-magnitude earthquake that devastated Turkey, Mr Ahmet Akpinar has been unable to sleep. He fears that many of his relatives living in Kahramanmaras, a city that was badly affected, have been killed.

The executive chef, who has been living in Singapore since 2002 with his wife and three children, first heard from his brother on Monday morning that their house was destroyed.

While their sister had been rescued from the rubble, Mr Akpinar has not heard from the aunts and uncles he grew up with. His brother told him that other family members are likely among the more than 11,000 dead.

The 43-year-old, who works at The Mediterranean Deli Turk in Far East Plaza, said: “It’s very hard to accept that almost all of my relatives have passed away. I’m still waiting… I can’t contact them because there is no Internet connection and no electricity. But from the news, I see that almost all of the city has been destroyed.

“We have to be strong. I still cannot believe the earthquake happened.”