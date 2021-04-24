Almost 900 workplaces inspected in April, about 10 fined for breaching Covid-19 rules: MOM

SINGAPORE - The Ministry of Manpower (MOM) on Saturday (April 24) said it has inspected close to 900 workplaces and fined about 10 companies since the start of April, for breaching Covid-19 safe management measures (SMM).

In a Facebook post, MOM said when Covid-19 community cases occur, it conducts checks on the relevant workplaces to ensure measures are in place to prevent further transmission.

MOM said it inspected the workplace of a recent community case and found several lapses.

These included the lack of demarcation for safe distancing; failure to appoint a safe management officer; and failure to ensure regular temperature checks and proper control access for employees and visitors.

MOM said it would be ordering the workplace to close because of these lapses.

The ministry added it would continue to step up enforcement efforts to ensure proper implementation of prevailing SMM at workplaces.

MOM noted that although there has been some relaxation of these requirements since April 5, it is important that employers continue to provide a safe working environment.

The easing of measures included allowing up to 75 per cent of employees to be at the workplace at any one time, up from 50 per cent, with working from home no longer the default.

The restriction on how long a worker spends at the workplace has also been lifted.



Inspectors found that the workplace of a recent community case did not conduct regular temperature checks and enforce SafeEntry. PHOTO: SINGAPORE MINISTRY OF MANPOWER/ FACEBOOK



MOM added in the Facebook post: "To safeguard livelihoods and businesses, we must continue to mitigate the risk of Covid-19 transmission at workplaces by ensuring that all SMM requirements are strictly adhered to.

"Non-compliant employers could be fined, prosecuted, or ordered to shut in cases of severe lapses."