Almost 6 in 10 private uni grads find full-time jobs but earn less than autonomous uni peers

SINGAPORE - Close to 6 in 10 graduates from private universities here find full-time jobs within six months of graduation, though their salaries continue to lag behind their peers from autonomous universities.

The latest Private Education Institution Graduate Employment Survey, released by SkillsFuture Singapore on April 25, showed that 58.7 per cent of graduates from private institutions in 2023 secured full-time permanent jobs, compared with 60.9 per cent in 2022.

There were also fewer in part-time or temporary work (18.9 per cent, down from 20.5 per cent in 2022), but more were doing freelance work (5.7 per cent, up from 5.1 per cent in 2022).

Overall, of the 2,400 economically active graduates – those who are working, or not working but actively looking and available for jobs – surveyed, 83.2 per cent found permanent, freelance or part-time jobs within six months of graduating, a drop from the 86.5 per cent in 2022.

The median gross monthly pay for the 2023 cohort increased from 2022, with graduates in full-time positions earning $3,400, up from $3,200 in 2022.

Graduates from the Singapore Institute of Management earned the most at $3,500, while graduates from Kaplan Higher Education Academy received a median gross monthly pay of $3,000.

The median gross monthly salaries of some institutions like Parkway College of Nursing and Allied Health and Raffles College of Higher Education were not revealed due to the small sample size of respondents in full-time permanent employment.

Fresh graduates from autonomous universities, such as Nanyang Technological University and National University of Singapore, started with a median monthly salary of $4,313, according to the autonomous university employment survey for the 2023 batch released on Feb 22.

About 84.1 per cent of graduates from these universities secured full-time permanent roles within six months, with 4 per cent doing part-time or temporary work, and 1.5 per cent working freelance.

Post-national service polytechnic graduates, meanwhile, started with a median monthly salary of $2,963, up from $2,800 in 2022.

Of these graduates, 95.1 per cent found work, with 69.2 per cent landing full-time jobs six months after graduating, up from 92.7 per cent and 65.4 per cent respectively in 2022.

Among 2023’s graduates from private institutions, 19.4 per cent are either unemployed and looking for jobs, or in involuntary part-time or temporary employment. The figure is 7.9 per cent for graduates from autonomous universities and 3.8 per cent for post-NS polytechnic graduates.

Some 9,100 fresh graduates of full-time Bachelor’s level graduates across 26 private institutions participated in the survey, representing a response rate of 40.8 per cent.

The survey focused on employment outcomes of economically active graduates from full-time bachelor’s-level external degree programmes.