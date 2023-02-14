Close to 40,000 units of illegal sexual enhancement drugs seized in 5 weeks

SINGAPORE - Some 39,000 units of illegal sexual enhancement medicines were seized by the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) in the first five weeks of 2023.

The first two cases happened on Jan 3 and 14 at the Pasir Panjang Scanning Station, when ICA officers noticed anomalies in the scanned images of inbound cargo containers.

The officers found 17,000 and 19,000 units respectively, upon further checks.

On Feb 4, the agency seized 3,000 units at the Changi Airfreight Centre, after officers saw anomalies in scanned images of three inbound e-commerce packages.

All three cases have been referred to the Health Sciences Authority for further investigations.

In its post, ICA reminded the public that such sexual enhancement medicines from dubious sources can be dangerous or even fatal.