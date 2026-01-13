Almost 2 minutes saved for each emergency trip to hospital under SCDF traffic priority system

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

SINGAPORE – Since its implementation in July 2024 , a “green light” traffic priority system for emergency ambulances has been activated more than 2,500 times, saving an average of up to one minute and 57 seconds in each instance.

In a Facebook post on Jan 13 , the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said the system, now operational near eight hospitals, will be reviewed and expanded to more locations.

The system is activated when SCDF ambulances take patients with life-threatening medical conditions to hospital.

It gives SCDF ambulances priority at traffic lights, so they have a “green light” path to hospitals and can avoid getting stuck in traffic at junctions near hospitals or having to run red lights.

The system works at traffic junctions near Ng Teng Fong General Hospital, National University Hospital, Khoo Teck Puat Hospital, Changi General Hospital, Singapore General Hospital, Sengkang General Hospital, Tan Tock Seng Hospital and Woodlands Hospital.

It was co-developed by the SCDF, the Home Team Science and Technology Agency and Land Transport Authority , and was first rolled out to traffic junctions around Ng Teng Fong General Hospital in July 2024 .

The system uses an electronic transponder in each ambulance to activate priority passage at traffic junctions near hospitals.

At these junctions, sensors are linked to traffic light controllers, which trigger traffic lights in favour of an approaching ambulance.

The sensors detect the in-vehicle transponder through radio waves and are activated as the ambulance comes within 200m of a designated traffic junction.

Normal traffic operations resume after the ambulance crosses the junction.