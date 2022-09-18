Almost $1 million raised by more than 3,000 runners to support cancer fight

SINGAPORE - More than 3,000 people braved the morning rain to participate in the 14th Singtel-Singapore Cancer Society Race Against Cancer on Sunday, with almost $1 million raised.

This year's run marks the annual event's return to a physical format, after the last two years saw it take place virtually because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Runners, who covered either 5km, 10km or 15km, were flagged off at East Coast Park by Education Minister Chan Chun Sing.

Organised by the Singapore Cancer Society (SCS), this year's event aims to raise $1.25 million and also features a week-long virtual challenge.

Starting from Sunday, registered participants will clock in the distance they have run using the Strava app until Sept 25.

Distance categories for the virtual challenge range from 5km to 42km.

SCS chief executive Albert Ching said he was elated that the run could resume physically, as it gave the community a chance to come together to support the cancer cause.

"This amount raised will empower SCS in providing hope and strength for the cancer community. We believe that no one needs to fight cancer alone," he added.

Mr Ching said the funds will be used to expand SCS programmes, including its rehabilitation facilities which will be housed in the National Cancer Centre Singapore.

Every year, SCS needs to raise at least $20 million to support its programmes.

These include funding cancer treatment subsidies, welfare assistance and initiatives like SCS Help the Children and Youth Programme - which caters to the various needs of the young who have family members affected by cancer.

For one runner on Sunday, taking part in the event was an opportunity to show solidarity with his wife, who recovered from cancer.

Mr William Tan, 70, said: "I've supported (this run) since the start in 2009. I want to fight against the disease and encourage (people) that we shouldn't give up."