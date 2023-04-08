Allow youth above 14 to seek help without parental consent: Mental health treatment providers

SINGAPORE - A teen with anxiety issues turned to an external counsellor for help, as he did not wish to see the one provided by his school. When told that his parents would have to consent to his treatment, he flatly refused.

“He said ‘Never mind, I’ll just wait till my 18th birthday’,” a counsellor told The Straits Times.

With the need for parental consent being a key reason why some young people do not seek help for their mental health, some mental health treatment providers here are calling for the removal of such a requirement for those above the age of 14 – an age when many begin to show symptoms.

At the same time, safeguards should be put in place for situations where the young person’s safety or that of those around them is at risk, while providers should also continue to work towards having parents involved, they said.

During a February meeting of the inter-agency task force on mental health and well-being, this proposal to give those above the age of 14 more leeway was brought up and acknowledged, ST has learnt.

When asked to confirm that the task force was looking into the proposal, a Ministry of Health spokesman said: “One of the focus areas of the task force pertains to strengthening services and support for youth mental well-being, including enhancing the accessibility and range of quality mental health services for youth and equipping parents with youth mental health and cyber wellness knowledge and skills.

“The task force is also looking into how to better support youth with mental health needs, including areas where consent may be involved. This is still being deliberated, and will be announced when the recommendations are finalised.”

The age of consent

Speaking to eight mental health treatment providers here, ST found that there is currently a general rule that those under the age of 18 should seek parental consent before counselling or therapy can be carried out, but there is no clear legislation driving this behaviour.

Under the Children and Young Persons Act, those under 14 years old are considered children, while those between the ages of 14 and 18 can be considered young persons.

But many of the providers noted that this general rule has been a deterrent for many youth seeking help.

They pointed out that it could be the parents who directly contribute to the youth’s mental health distress, or that the parents do not believe in the need for mental health treatment.

Other reasons could be that the youth were not ready to tell their parents yet, as they were worried about their parents’ reactions.

“International studies show that 50 per cent of people who struggle with mental health issues start to show symptoms from age 14, so allowing those at that age to seek help more easily can only do good,” said Mr Asher Low, executive director of youth mental health charity Limitless.

Annabelle Kids clinical child psychologist Christine Kwek said that if, as a society, Singapore wants to make mental health support accessible to its young, then it should take steps to recognise mental health services as an additional service that can be accessed by them, with or without the need for parental consent.

She added that from a developmental perspective, children from the age of 14 should be able to give consent for such services, as they are able to develop sufficient understanding.