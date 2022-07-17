Alliance to push for responsible burning of joss paper

Joss paper should be burned three to four pieces at a time and devotees should not throw whole stacks of them into the burner or toss them into the air.

A new Alliance for Action on Norms for Joss Paper Burning - led by representatives from over 10 Chinese religious, cultural and industry groups - is taking these messages to the ground through posters or videos at Housing Board blocks, supermarkets and shops selling prayer products. It will also tap social media and getai shows.

The campaign will kick off closer to July 29 - the start of the seventh lunar month when some people will be burning offerings to mark the Hungry Ghost Festival.

The Singapore Buddhist Federation, Singapore Federation of Chinese Clan Associations, Singapore Religious Goods Merchants Association and Taoist Federation (Singapore) are among the organisations involved. The alliance is supported by the Municipal Services Office as its secretariat.

Senior Minister of State for National Development Sim Ann, who is adviser to the alliance, said: "The Alliance for Action on Norms for Joss Paper Burning is initiated by the Chinese community. Through ground-up efforts, it hopes to convey to the Chinese public the correct way of burning joss paper."

She added: "The Municipal Services Office which I oversee will be supporting it to translate its conceptualised messages into publicity materials for public education."

Besides the Hungry Ghost Festival, many Taoists and Buddhists burn joss paper at funerals, on ancestors' birthdays and during the Qing Ming Festival as offerings to the dead. It has to be done in designated burners or purpose-built pits in HDB estates.

Singapore Buddhist Federation chief executive Kua Soon Khe said the Chinese community here has to spare a thought for others while observing traditional rituals. He believes it will take three to five years before results can be seen.

The alliance's focus is on getting people to be socially responsible when burning offerings.

Devotees can do so by:

•Burning small quantities, such as three or four pieces, of joss paper at a time to ensure complete combustion and to reduce smoke and ashes.

•Not throwing the whole stack of joss paper into the burner or tossing it in the air.

•Clearing all the prayer items and offerings at public places after the ritual to keep the environment clean.

Singapore Religious Goods Merchants Association deputy director-general Alex Teo said: "With this committee, we can send out a common message in a concerted manner and hopefully promote responsible joss paper burning."