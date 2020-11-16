Allen & Gledhill only law firm to be ranked in all 15 categories

SINGAPORE - Allen & Gledhill is the only law firm to be ranked in all 15 categories of the inaugural list of the ST Best Law Firms 2021.

The survey, done jointly with German research firm Statista, identified, for the first time, Singapore's front runners in 15 categories of legal practice ranging from banking and negligence law to criminal and commercial law, as recommended by their peers and users.

Allen & Gledhill obtained five-star ratings in 10 out of the 15 categories, including banking and finance, mergers and acquisitions and intellectual property law.

Collegiate "Big Four" law firms Rajah & Tann and WongPartnership were ranked in 14 and 13 out of the total 15 categories, respectively.

Allen & Gledhill's joint managing partner, Mr Jerry Koh, said: "We are humbled to be recognised as one of the best law firms in Singapore by our clients and friends. Their faith in our capabilities has allowed us to constantly raise the bar and push boundaries in legal innovation as we seek to deliver the most favourable outcomes for them."

Allen & Gledhill was founded in 1902 and is one of the leading and largest full-service law firms in South-east Asia. It has, in the current era, produced two sitting law ministers, the present Attorney-General and a serving High Court judge, among others.

"Many of our partners are recognised as thought leaders in their fields and are regularly consulted by the regulators, significant industry bodies and leading players in promoting or enhancing legislation in Singapore," said Mr Koh.

The firm was involved in a number of high-profile, high-value, innovative and cross-border matters that took place in Singapore in the past year.

Significant matters where the firm acted as transaction counsel or advised on recently include the $8.27 billion proposed merger of CapitaLand Mall Trust and CapitaLand Commercial Trust to form the third-largest real estate investment trust (Reit) in the Asia-Pacific. The merged entity is also expected to be the largest Reit in Singapore, with a market capitalisation of $16.8 billion and a combined property value of $22.9 billion.

Said Mr Koh: "Our (regional) network brings together over 600 lawyers with extensive experience in dealing with all manner of transactions across multiple jurisdictions and practice areas.

"We are constantly looking to improve our capabilities and bring our clients the best legal services in the region."