Alleged Indonesian trafficking ring bringing babies into Singapore being investigated: MHA, MSF

SINGAPORE – The Singapore and Indonesian governments are working together to review allegations of babies being trafficked into Singapore for adoption.

The Singapore authorities are also in touch with affected adoptive parents to explain the situation, said the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and the Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF) in a joint statement on Jan 9.

Reports of the alleged trafficking ring sending infants to Singapore surfaced in mid-2025 after the Indonesian authorities detained about a dozen suspects in West Java.

The Jan 9 statement said the Singapore police and MSF have asked Indonesia’s police and Ministry of Social Affairs to share their investigation findings and to verify the circumstances surrounding the children who had been brought into Singapore for adoption.

The Singapore police have also been helping their Indonesian counterparts in their investigations after a request from the Indonesian police in September 2025 , added the statement.

As a result of the ongoing investigations, there have been some delays in the processing of citizenship applications for the affected children, and MSF and the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority have been engaging the adoptive parents.

MHA and MSF said: “We are keenly aware of the anxiety that the situation has caused to the adoptive parents, and are working to ensure that the cases are dealt with as expeditiously as we can, and to safeguard the welfare and interests of the children.”

Families who require financial support in the interim period can approach a social service office for assistance, the ministries added.

The Jakarta Post reported on July 18, 2025, that West Java police had arrested 13 people suspected of trafficking dozens of newborn babies to Singapore through an illegal adoption network.

The Indonesian authorities said that the perpetrators had been operating since 2023, and were believed to have trafficked at least 25 infants. PHOTO: HERALOEBSS/X

According to the report, the Indonesian authorities said that the syndicate had been operating since 2023, and is believed to have trafficked at least 25 infants, mostly to Singapore. Some were also said to have been sent to various cities across Indonesia.

An AFP report on July 15, 2025, said that the case was discovered after a parent reported an alleged baby kidnapping to the police, which led them to a suspect who admitted to trading 24 infants.

The Straits Times has contacted MHA and MSF for more information.