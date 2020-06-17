All workers in dorms must activate contact tracing app by Friday

All workers staying in dormitories will have to download and activate the national contact tracing app TraceTogether by Friday, the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) said yesterday.

The requirement also applies to work permit and S Pass holders in the construction, marine and process sectors.

MOM said in its advisory that it was issuing a "final reminder" to employers, having first announced the requirement on May 27.

"Since the announcement, we have been reaching out to ensure that your workers are aware of this requirement... via various channels," MOM said.

"In addition, BCA (the Building and Construction Authority) and MOM have sent out a reminder to you as an employer on June 13."

The deadline for workers to register on TraceTogether using their foreign identification numbers (FINs) and work pass card serial numbers is 5pm on Friday.

From Saturday, being registered on TraceTogether will become one of the criteria workers have to meet on SGWorkPass - another app - in order to be allowed to leave their dormitories and go to work.

A worker who has received approval to resume work will see a green access code on his SGWorkPass app after the following conditions are met: Both the worker and the dorm he stays in must be Covid-19-free and his employer must have received approval to resume work as well.

Before leaving for work, workers also have to note down their body temperature, heart rate and oxygen saturation through FWMOMCare, another app.

The app will also ask them if they are suffering from any Covid-19 symptoms, such as cough, sore throat or a runny nose.

Some 5,500 migrant workers from 40 dormitories were cleared to resume work from June 9, following the completion of necessary preparations. They were among residents of the first batch of dormitories that the Government declared clear of Covid-19 earlier this month.