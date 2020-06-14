All types of renovation projects can apply to start work

From tomorrow, all types of renovation work, including new and previously suspended projects for non-residential premises, will be allowed to submit applications to start work, said the Building and Construction Authority (BCA) yesterday.

The resumption of renovation works for home owners will be dependent on the companies' availability of manpower and supplies.

If companies employ construction work permit and S Pass holders, and if these workers were not listed in earlier approved applications to restart suspended residential renovation works, companies should also submit applications to BCA to seek approval for the workers.

Previously, only construction projects that had been suspended during the circuit breaker period could apply to restart work.

More than 19,000 suspended home renovation projects have received approval to resume since the circuit breaker period ended on June 1.

The BCA has also approved the resumption of work for more than 300 construction projects. The authority is working closely with construction firms on another 250 projects to help them meet the requirements necessary for their projects to resume safely.

In a Facebook post yesterday, Second Minister for National Development Desmond Lee said some renovation contractors whose workers are residing in dormitories that have not yet been declared clear of the coronavirus by the Inter-Agency Taskforce will have to wait for clearance before the workers can resume work.

He said: "We are also aware that some workers may still be in Malaysia and cannot travel to Singapore. There are contractors who may be unable to secure certain materials due to supply chain disruptions. For these reasons, there may still be delays in the renovation works even after approval has been given."

The BCA has worked with trade associations and chambers, including the Singapore Contractors Association and the Micro Builders Association of Singapore, to develop guidelines for companies resuming construction work.

Companies can assess their readiness to resume work by filling in an online self-assessment form at https://go.gov.sg/bca-project-readiness to find out if a project has met the required criteria to resume.

Based on the results of the self-assessment, companies that are ready to resume a project will receive an e-mail with a link for them to apply for approval to restart work.

Upon receiving approval from the BCA, construction workers residing in private residential properties and Housing Board premises can start work.

Workers residing in dormitories will be able to work only after their dormitories have been cleared.

All construction workers who are work permit or S Pass holders will subsequently need to undergo regular Covid-19 testing after they start work. The BCA will assist companies with scheduling these tests.

Local interior design firm TBG Interior Design managed to have all 12 of its suspended home renovation projects resume work earlier this month. The firm's director, Mr Michael Ong, said he has five new projects that have been on hold.

He said: "The home owners are very eager to start on the renovations. But it will not be so easy as manpower is tight."

He currently has 15 available workers, with another eight who are either residing in dormitories that have not been cleared, or stuck in Malaysia or India.

He said: "It will be tough to manage all the projects since manpower is spread thin."