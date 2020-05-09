All TCM halls can reopen from next Tuesday

All traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) medical halls will be allowed to open from next Tuesday, to meet the demand for such services, Health Minister Gan Kim Yong said yesterday.

As part of the easing of circuit breaker measures, the Government had earlier given the green light for the 130 medical halls attached to registered TCM practitioners to open from Tuesday this week.

Only these were allowed to sell retail products as well as provide consultation and herbal dispensary services.

Mr Gan said of the decision to now allow all TCM medical halls to offer retail services: "This will provide more convenience, especially for our seniors."

The Health Ministry had received feedback from seniors that it was too far for some of them to travel to these few medical halls to buy medicine, he added.

Mr Gan noted that he had also promised Member of Parliament Lee Bee Wah that he would look into the matter.

The Nee Soon GRC MP had asked in Parliament on Monday whether the reopening of all TCM shops could be prioritised.

Even as the restrictions are lifted, Mr Gan stressed that medical halls must put in place the necessary safe distancing measures before commencing operations, particularly as they serve many seniors.

He added: "Let us work together to keep our seniors safe. Let us keep up our good habits, such as safe distancing, personal hygiene and wearing of masks.

"Avoid interacting with seniors if you are unwell. Together, we can protect them from the infection."

Earlier this week, customers had rushed to receive acupuncture treatments at TCM clinics that were allowed to open on Tuesday, the first day of resumption of such treatments since the start of circuit breaker measures on April 7.

Even as the rules are relaxed further, services like cupping, gua sha and tui na are still not allowed.