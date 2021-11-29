All staff on SIA flight from S'pore to Sydney that had two cases of Omicron Covid-19 strain will self-isolate

SINGAPORE - All Singapore Airlines (SIA) staff who worked on the flight from Singapore to Sydney where two cases of the Covid-19 variant Omicron were detected will self-quarantine and get tested for the disease.

SIA said on Monday (Nov 29) that its pilots and crew who operated on Flight SQ211 will abide by these measures, in accordance with the guidance from the authorities.

Earlier in the day, the New South Wales health ministry (NSW Health) said that two travellers who flew from Singapore to Sydney on Sunday have been confirmed to have been infected with the new Omicron variant.

Omicron is a new and potentially more contagious strain of the virus that causes Covid-19, and has been classified by the World Health Organisation as a “variant of concern”.

Both passengers arrived in Sydney from southern Africa on Singapore Airlines Flight SQ211, said NSW Health.

It said that it would contact all passengers and flight crew to let them know about the isolation requirements.

SIA declined to reveal any information on the passengers, citing customer confidentiality, but said that it will assist the health authorities in all necessary contact tracing efforts.

The Straits Times has contacted Singapore's Ministry of Health and the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore for more information.

Australia now has five confirmed cases of the Omicron variant, four of which are in New South Wales.

From Sunday, all new arrivals into New South Wales must isolate for at least three days.

All travellers arriving in New South Wales who have been in South Africa, Lesotho, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Namibia, Eswatini, Malawi and the Seychelles during the 14-day period before their arrival must enter hotel quarantine for 14 days, said the authorities.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Monday announced plans to put on hold the opening of its international borders to skilled workers and students, citing concerns over the new Omicron variant.

The reopening, which was planned for Dec 1, will be delayed for at least two weeks, he added.

Australia opened its borders to vaccinated Singaporeans on Nov 21, after Singapore extended its vaccinated travel lane to Australia earlier this month.