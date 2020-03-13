All S'pore mosques shut for cleaning for 5 days; Friday prayers suspended

All 70 mosques in Singapore will be closed for five days for a thorough cleaning, starting today.

Consequently, today's Friday prayers will be suspended, said the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (Muis) yesterday.

The move is a preventive measure to curb the spread of the coronavirus following the infection of two Singaporeans who attended a mass religious gathering in Selangor, Malaysia. About 90 Singaporeans had attended the gathering late last month, and some are frequent congregants at several mosques here.

Muis added that the closure of all mosques is aimed at preventing the emergence of a cluster of Covid-19 cases.

Four are already closed for cleaning: Jamae Chulia in South Bridge Road, Al Muttaqin in Ang Mo Kio, Hajjah Fatimah in Beach Road and Kassim in Changi Road.

At a press conference yesterday, Minister-in-Charge of Muslim Affairs Masagos Zulkifli said the four were mosques that a confirmed coronavirus case had visited, on his return from the Selangor gathering.

Mr Masagos, who is also Minister for the Environment and Water Resources, said the decision to close all mosques in Singapore was made to protect the community, especially elderly worshippers who are more vulnerable. "We need to protect ourselves, our community and our loved ones. And more so knowing the impact, the effects, of Covid-19 on seniors and the elderly," he said.

"Many of the people who come to the mosque are retired, senior people. Therefore, we think it's important - at the moment - to prevent such big congregations in our mosques."

Muis added that all mosque activities, such as lectures and religious classes, will be cancelled till March 27. A review will be done on Monday on the state of hygiene and cleanliness at the mosques before they are reopened.

Muis said communal activities, like congregational prayers, may expose mosque-goers to the virus from individuals who may not know they are infected.

The fatwa committee, which gives religious guidance to Muslims here, has allowed the closing of the mosques and suspension of Friday prayers in the interest of public health and safety.

Said its chairman, Singapore Mufti Nazirudin Mohd Nasir: "The fatwa committee has looked at this from many angles and has issued a fatwa to allow for the closure of mosques, as well as the suspension of congregational prayers, daily prayers and including Friday prayers, where the need arises (and) when it is very important for us to continue to protect society and protect the vulnerable."

Muis added: "Muslims should perform their regular noon (zuhur) prayers in place of the congregational prayers." It also said that in place of the regular Friday sermon, online messages on religious guidance will be available.

At the press conference, Mr Masagos gave the assurance that Singapore will continue to do what is best for Singaporeans. "We should follow what we need for Singapore, and Singaporeans. We're not just protecting Muslims. We're protecting the nation," he added.

In a Facebook post last night, President Halimah Yacob said she was sure Muis did not make the decision lightly. "It is important that we take the necessary precautions, such as implementing additional social distancing measures, to slow down any transmission of the virus," she said.

She added that she would also like Muis to consider different scenarios that may play out during the month of Ramadan, which is just over a month away, and plan what measures may need to be implemented.