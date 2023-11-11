All Singaporeans must play a part to build a more caring, inclusive society: DPM Lawrence Wong

SINGAPORE – Becoming a more caring and inclusive society is central to Forward Singapore, a road map to build a shared future, and to truly make a difference, there is a need for the collective support of everyone, said Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong.

While the Government has set goals, everyone in the country needs to do his or her part, he added.

“We will need the help of employers and businesses, to be more accommodating, to be more inclusive especially for people with disabilities. We will need the support of community groups, many of which have the specialised skills, experience and expertise to support those with special needs; and importantly, we need the support of all Singaporeans – every one of us, to do our part to show care, compassion and empathy for persons with disabilities, and accept them for who they are,” he said.

DPM Wong, who is also Finance Minister, was speaking at Shaping Hearts 2023, Singapore’s largest inclusive arts event, at Our Tampines Hub on Saturday.

He said the North East Community Development Council (CDC) has been doing its part by launching the inaugural North East HeARTS Award to bring the joy of the arts to more persons with disabilities, especially among those of lower income.

He also announced that the CDC has rolled out a $9 million fund to help residents with greater needs cope with the cost of living.

Cost-of-living pressures dominated discussions for seven hours in Parliament on Tuesday, with Members of Parliament on both sides agreeing it was a concern, and concurring that aid must be given to those who need it.

On Saturday, DPM Wong reiterated that the Government has been doing more, including implementing a Cost of Living Package recently and giving $500 of CDC vouchers to every household.

2023 marks the fifth year that the North East CDC has organised this inclusive arts festival to showcase the works of persons with disabilities, and help them earn a meaningful living. The event has set a fund-raising goal of $700,000, with the primary objective being to raise awareness for the special needs community and promote a more inclusive society that appreciates the unique abilities of every individual.

Featuring over 350 paintings from more than 150 artists, Shaping Hearts 2023 also featured stage performances, workshops and an art marketplace.