Performers practising a segment with light projections during a rehearsal for the Star Island Singapore Countdown Edition at The Float@Marina Bay yesterday. Presented outside of Japan for the first time, the hour-long show will be part of the Marina Bay Singapore Countdown 2019 on New Year's Eve. Created by Avex Group, the multisensory fireworks musical and light show will feature Taiko drummers, dancers, fire performers, dazzling light displays and motocross stunts.