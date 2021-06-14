All Saints Home undergoes cleaning after staff member tests positive for Covid-19

SINGAPORE - All Saints Home in Hougang underwent cleaning and disinfection after a staff member tested positive for Covid-19 last Saturday (June 12).

The 27-year-old male Indian national, who works as a nursing aide, tested positive for the virus during the home's surveillance testing for staff members on June 11.

An individual test was done on him the same day, which came back negative for Covid-19. But another test administered on June 12 was positive.

"His CT value was very high, which is indicative of a low viral load, and his serology test result is positive," said the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Sunday.

"He is likely to be shedding minute fragments of the virus RNA from a past infection, which is no longer transmissible and infective to others, but we have taken all necessary public health actions."

The worker had received his first dose of Covid-19 vaccine on March 10 and the second dose on March 31.

He is currently warded at the National Centre for Infectious Diseases.

Staff members and families of the residents have been notified, said All Saints Home in a media release on Sunday.

Staff and residents at the home were tested for the virus. All test results were negative.

Visitation to all nursing homes continues to be suspended till June 20.

The suspension came after a cluster of Covid-19 infections emerged at Lee Ah Mooi Old Age Home in Thomson, followed by another cluster of 15 cases in Acacia Home - a welfare home in Admiralty for the destitute.

The suspension will reduce the risk of importing Covid-19 into such settings, and the risk of cross-transmission, said MOH on June 4.