All branches of fast-food giant McDonald's here are closed until May 4, after seven of its employees tested positive for Covid-19 in the past week. A spokesman for McDonald's, which has more than 130 outlets here, said yesterday that its over 10,000 staff will continue to be paid. All restaurant operations, including its delivery and takeaway services, will be suspended, on the advice of the Ministry of Health. The news prompted some customers to rush to order food from the restaurant chain before the suspension took effect.
All McDonald's outlets here closed till May 4
