All-male music, outing groups draw more retired men to take part and make friends

AACs are drop-in social recreational centres that offer a range of activities and support for seniors living nearby in the community.

Mr Ho said learning at their age can allow seniors to “rekindle things that we dropped along the way as we were growing up”.

He added: “And studies have shown that at a later age, especially for men, you need to talk more. We need to start to be chatters. So this coming together really generates more talking.”

Esther AAC is among several centres starting activities catering to men to encourage their participation, as men are typically vastly outnumbered by women at these centres.

Ms Amy Le, centre supervisor of Esther AAC, said that about 30 men go to the centre for various activities, compared with hundreds of women. Men make up about 15 per cent of its participants.

To boost male attendance, Ms Le also organised activities such as a durian day trip in July to Johor Bahru, where more than 10 women took their husbands along.

According to the Agency for Integrated Care (AIC), 119 AACs have conducted regular outreach to about 50,000 seniors as at March, and an additional 35 centres have opened since April. About 40 per cent of the seniors engaged at AACs are men.

Other centres are also starting all-men activities. While running its drumming fitness programme known as Drums Alive, Trans Focus AAC in Bukit Timah found that male seniors enjoyed it, and decided to set aside one of its four weekly sessions for them.

Devised by a fitness instructor in the United States who was unable to work out due to an injury, Drums Alive has participants drumming on a core stability ball while performing aerobics-style choreographed routines to upbeat music.

This activity is funded by AIC’s $1.35 million Fun! Fund, set up in November 2022 to support projects for seniors that are fun and meet their varying interests.

More than a year on, 13 projects have been funded so far, running the gamut from making kombucha, brewing tea, performing magic, drumming, coding and even taking part in mahjong and Rummikub – a table tile game similar to mahjong – competitions.