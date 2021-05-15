All libraries to halve operating capacity to 25%, limit visits to 1 or 2 hours as part of Covid-19 measures

SINGAPORE - All public libraries will reduce their operating capacity to 25 per cent and cut dwelling times to minimise the spread of Covid-19 in the community.

All physical programmes, including tours, will also be suspended at public libraries and the National Archives of Singapore, said the National Library Board (NLB) in a statement on Saturday (May 15).

The measures take effect from Sunday and will last until June 13, in line with the tightening of Covid-19 rules as community cases continue to rise. NLB had previously tightened measures from May 8.

The current operating capacity will be halved to 25 per cent across the National Library and all 26 public libraries, the National Archives of Singapore and the Former Ford Factory.

Visits to the National Library, regional libraries, the National Archives of Singapore and the Study Lounge at level five of the National Library building will now be capped at two hours on both weekdays and weekends.

The duration of stay for other public libraries and the Former Ford Factory will also be reduced to an hour.

All patrons must book a time slot in advance at this website.

Meanwhile, those who have already borrowed library books and other materials will have more time to read and return them.

The loan period for physical library materials borrowed between May 16 and July 31 will be increased to six weeks, up from three weeks previously.

People will also be able to renew these materials for up to six weeks.

Any physical items borrowed on May 16 or after will also have their due dates extended to July 11.

The audience capacity for Asian Film Archive's public screenings at Oldham Theatre in the National Archives building will also be reduced from 50 to 33 people for both the theatre and the atrium.

"To ensure the safety of our patrons, safe distancing measures, capacity controls and frequent disinfection of high touchpoints will continue to be implemented across all our premises," said NLB.

Patrons are advised to check this website or the NLB mobile app before heading down to avoid crowds.