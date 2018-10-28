All in a day's work

Straits Times photojournalists Lim Yaohui (left) and Mark Cheong sharing stories and the adventures that come with their job, in the last of a series of four weekends of talks on photography by ST and guest World Press Photo award-winning photojournalists. These sessions were held in conjunction with the outreach aspect of the World Press Photo 2018 Exhibition at the National Museum of Singapore. The free exhibition - presented by The Straits Times - ends today, after a 24-day run. More than 50,000 people have visited the exhibition since it began on Oct 5.