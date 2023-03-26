All HDB towns will be highly liveable, despite differences in popularity: PM Lee

SINGAPORE - Whichever HDB town they live in and its relative popularity, Singaporeans can be assured that each town will be well-planned, well-maintained, and have up-to-date amenities that meet their living needs, said Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Sunday.

It is inevitable that some towns are more popular than others, but the Government strives very hard to make every HDB town high liveable, with schools, clinics, food places, sports facilities and good transport connectivity within the town and also with the rest of the island, said PM Lee.

“This is the PAP government’s promise to all Singaporeans: that your HDB flat will be both a good home for you and your family, and a valuable nest egg for your retirement,” he said.

Singaporeans know the country’s public housing system works, he added. “With your support, we will continue to keep this system running well, and we will deliver on our promise to Singaporeans for many more years to come.”

PM Lee was speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony for Chong Pang City, a new 0.9 hectare, seven-storey integrated development in Yishun.

When completed in 2027, the new community hub will rejuvenate the 40-year-old neighbourhood with new facilities such as swimming pools, a jogging track, fitness studios, a gymnasium and shops such as a supermarket.

It will also house the refreshed Chong Pang Community Club and an upgraded hawker centre, with the existing Chong Pang Market and Food Centre that was built in 1984 to then be redeveloped into a community plaza.

PM Lee said Chong Pang City is just one example of what the Government has been doing all over Singapore, which is to not only build houses but to also progressively redevelop older precincts to refresh their living environment with new homes, amenities and infrastructure.

“We want every one of our HDB towns, new or old, to be of high quality,” he said.

Most cities find this very difficult to achieve, with some areas that are very nice and which tourists visit, but also neighbourhoods that are left behind and run down, and where infrastructure such as transportation links are lacking, he said.

He recounted that as a new MP for Ang Mo Kio GRC in the 1980s, he had to persuade residents to take up flats in Nee Soon that HDB offered them. Then, most families had much preferred Bishan or Ang Mo Kio as they were more developed and closer to town.

Today, Nee Soon is a thriving, family-friendly place with a full range of facilities, and its MPs get many requests for more new flats in the town, said PM Lee.

“I think a few new flats will be coming, if you listen to the Minister for National Development,” he said.