All decked out in red and white for National Day

Block 9 Selegie Road is once again decked out in its National Day best.

The red-and-white Singapore flags are a familiar sight for the housing block's residents and local shutterbugs, who look forward to the yearly show of patriotism.

Meanwhile, heartland dwellers can look forward to traditional elements of the National Day Parade like the state flag fly-past, F-15SG fighter jet aerial display, the Red Lions free-fall jump and mobile column, which will take place in different locations around the island this year.

Singapore's 55th birthday bash - which features the theme, Together, A Stronger Singapore - will have many parade segments moved to the heartland and streamed live over television as well as Internet platforms amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Parade segments will also pay special tribute to front-line workers in the fight against Covid-19.