All credit and debit card customers affected by duplicate transactions have been refunded: DBS

SINGAPORE - DBS Bank has given refunds to all customers affected by a payment processing glitch, which charged them twice for transactions made with credit and debit cards.

Singapore's largest bank said in a Facebook post on Saturday (June 19) that all duplicate card transactions have been refunded and any fees - as a result of the error - will be waived.

"Our systems are safe, secure and uncompromised. We apologise for any undue anxiety and regret the inconvenience caused," it added.

DBS did not say how many customers were affected and the value of the wrongful transactions.

It first acknowledged the issue on Twitter at around 11.20am on Friday. By 7.50pm, DBS said the glitch had been resolved.

Some customers said online that the transactions caused their bank accounts to go into a negative balance.

Others said they were unable to log into their accounts through the app or Internet banking portal on Friday morning.

The Monetary Authority of Singapore said it had instructed DBS to conduct a thorough investigation and submit a report.