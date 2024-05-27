All SQ321 crew members have returned to Singapore: SIA

SINGAPORE - All crew members on board the turbulence-hit flight SQ321 have returned to Singapore, said Singapore Airlines (SIA).

In its latest update on May 27, the national carrier said that as of 4.30pm, 52 passengers who were on board SQ321 were still in Bangkok, including 34 who have been hospitalised.

A day earlier, SIA said the number receiving treatment in Bangkok hospitals had stood at 40 passengers and one crew member.

“Singapore Airlines has been in contact with the passengers and crew members who were on board SQ321. Where requested, we have facilitated travel to Bangkok for their families and loved ones,” said SIA, adding that it is cooperating fully with the relevant authorities in the investigation into this incident.

“The well-being of our passengers and staff is our utmost priority.”

SQ321, which was heading to Singapore from London, experienced sudden extreme turbulence on May 21 over the Irrawaddy Basin in Myanmar. One passenger - 73-year-old Briton Geoffrey Kitchen – died of a suspected heart attack, while dozens were injured.

The pilot diverted the Boeing 777-300ER carrying 211 passengers and 18 crew members to Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport after declaring a medical emergency, before making an emergency landing at 3.45pm (4.45pm Singapore time).

The plane had returned to Singapore on May 26 after being cleared for departure from Bangkok.

Family members and loved ones seeking information may contact SIA’s hotlines at +65-6542-3311 (Singapore), 1800-845-313 (Australia), or 080-0066-8194 (the United Kingdom).