All 70 mosques to stay closed until further notice

The closure of all 70 mosques here, initially planned to last two weeks, will be extended until further notice in order to prevent any further spread of the coronavirus, the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (Muis) announced yesterday.

Singapore's highest Islamic authority, Mufti Nazirudin Mohd Nasir, said at a news conference that when mosque closures were first announced on March 12, Muis had said that mosques would be reopened when it was responsible and safe to do so.

"At that time, there were less than 200 cases in Singapore. But the number now stands, as of yesterday, at 509 cases with two deaths," Dr Nazirudin said yes-terday. "The situation clearly has not improved, but has instead worsened."

Later yesterday, it was reported that there were 49 new cases, bringing the total to 558.

As the risk to the community remains high, the Fatwa Committee has recommended the continued closure of mosques until further notice, Muis said. Dr Nazirudin heads the committee, which issues religious rulings for Muslims here and was guided in its decision by the principle of avoiding harm, as well as closing all doors that lead to danger.

The closures mean that no congregational prayers, including Friday prayers, can be performed at mosques. The council said that under Muslim law, the possibility of becoming ill and fear for one's safety are valid reasons not to hold or attend such prayers.

Many Muslims believe Friday prayers should not be missed for three weeks in a row, and Muis said this is not an issue, as they are not obligatory given the situation. "In particular, the Fatwa Committee also noted that under these circumstances, with the risk of infection still on the rise, it is the responsibility of every Muslim to help keep everyone safe," added Muis.

Muis had initially announced on March 12 the closure of all mosques for five days for cleaning, after several congregants tested positive for the coronavirus after attending a mass religious gathering in Kuala Lumpur.

On March 16, Muis announ-ced that this would be exten-ded by another nine days to complete one incubation period of the coronavirus.

But even as mosques here are closed indefinitely, a move first announced on Sunday to open small spaces for prayer in the afternoons to cater to congregants who need them remains in place. Nineteen mosques will be opened to provide a small space for people to perform their two afternoon prayers individually. These spaces will be open only between 1.15pm and 6pm.

Muis said that the move comes after it had received feedback from congregants like taxi drivers that they face problems finding a place to pray during the day.

Yesterday, Muis said that while mosques here remain closed, they will continue to provide essential services to the community via alternative means. Religious lectures and talks will be carried out through online platforms, and weekly religious classes will be replaced by e-learning. Low-income households can still apply for Zakat Financial Assistance at mosques.

Muis also released the results of an online survey on closing the mosques and the precautions the community was willing to take when they eventually reopen.

Out of the 32,000 respondents, almost 80 per cent said that they were ready to bring their personal prayer items, were comfortable about having their temperatures taken and willing to participate in contact tracing. Half said vulnerable groups like the elderly should avoid visiting mosques during the Covid-19 situation.

In a Facebook post yesterday, Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs Masagos Zulkifli thanked the community for its support and cooperation towards religious leaders in this challenging time.