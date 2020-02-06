All 7 locally transmitted cases linked to tour group from China

A group of 20 tourists from the Guangxi region in southern China who visited multiple places in Singapore last month has been linked to all seven cases of local transmission here.

Since the group's return home, the Chinese authorities have confirmed that at least two of them have the coronavirus infection.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) said last night that the tourists visited six locations in Singapore on Jan 22 and 23.

They then went to Malaysia before returning to Singapore by the Woodlands Checkpoint at 3am on Jan 27. They departed at 6am from Changi Airport that same day.

During their stay here, they visited the following locations:

Yong Thai Hang, a Chinese health products shop in Cavan Street in Lavender. Two employees of the shop and a tour guide who took the group there were infected with the virus.

Diamond Industries Jewellery Company in Harbour Drive.

Meeting You Restaurant in Hamilton Road.

Royal Dragon Restaurant in Havelock Road.

T Galleria by DFS in Scotts Road.

D'Resort @ Downtown East in Pasir Ris.

MOH noted that nearly 14 days have passed since the tourists visited these places.

The ministry has reached out to 142 contacts, and "all but one are well".

"The person has been isolated as a suspect case and test results are pending," the ministry said.

MOH has also conducted contact tracing of the crew and other passengers of the tour group's Jan 27 departing flight.

Five are still in Singapore and have been quarantined.

Contact tracing for the confirmed cases is ongoing.

Once identified, the close contacts will be quarantined for 14 days from their last exposure to the patient as a precautionary measure.

All other identified contacts who have a low risk of being infected will be put under active surveillance and contacted daily to monitor their health status.

As at 2pm yesterday, Singapore had 28 confirmed cases of the coronavirus.